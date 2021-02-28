Nick Jonas has assured his sibling Kevin that the Jonas Brothers are "still a band".

The 28-year-old singer acted as both host and musical guest on 'Saturday Night Live' with his elder brother Kevin present in the audience.

As Nick performed his monologue in Saturday's (27.02.21) episode, Kevin asked whether the Jonas Brothers - which also consists of their sibling Joe - still exists due to the 'Spaceman' singer's various solo projects.

He said: "I’ve got to ask, are we good? Because I see you’re doing a lot of solo stuff. Are we still a band?"

Nick replied: "Of course."

His brother followed up with: "Are you sure? Because I just bought a house."

Nick answered: "The band is still together. I promise."

The band recently denied they are splitting up again and teased new music is in the pipeline.

The 'Sucker' hitmakers have quashed a report that suggested their reunion was "effectively over", and told fans on Twitter that they have some "exciting stuff" coming up "together and apart".

Marking the second anniversary to the day the trio announced their comeback (24.02.21), they wrote: "That day and every day that followed has meant everything to us. Playing music together, getting back on the road, seeing all of your faces in the crowd, hearing your stories… Our 2019 (and even some of 2020!) was so special and it’s all because of how amazing you guys are ... We have the best fans in the world and we love you so much! We all have a ton of exciting stuff coming and we can’t wait for you guys to hear all about it."