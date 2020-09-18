Nick Jonas feared he would be a ''washed-up has-been at 21'' when the Jonas Brothers decided to break up in 2013.

The singer turned actor opened up about his decision to join 'Kingdom' in the early 2010s, admitting he feared he was never going to work again when the boy band split due to differences between the three of them.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he said: ''There was a really kind of bizarre time in my life, going back to October of 2012 or 2013. The brothers and I [had] split up, and at 21 years old I was kind of looking at my life, taking stock of my career and wondering if I was going to be a washed-up has-been at 21.''

Meanwhile, Nick - who is married to Priyanka Chopra - previously confessed he feared his brothers would ''never speak to him again'' following the split in 2013.

Older brother Joe Jonas, who is married to Sophie Turner, said: ''I checked out in my mind that - that was it. There's going to be no more brothers ever.''

To which Nick added: ''And I feared that, you know, we - they would never speak to me again ... To call it creative differences is almost too simple. And I think a lot of people lost the appetite for what we were putting into the world. So, you know, we were putting up shows that weren't selling.

''We were making music that I don't think we were all super proud of, and it wasn't connected. So I had a very tough conversation with them where I laid it out for them. I said, 'You know, I feel like the Jonas Brothers should be no more, and we should go on individual journeys.' And it didn't go so well.''