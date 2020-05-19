Nick Grimshaw's love of food has gone to a whole new level during lockdown.

The radio presenter and broadcaster - who is hosting Gousto's Table for 1 Million virtual dinner party, alongside a number of stars including Paloma Faith, Katherine Ryan and David Haye - admits he has a new appreciation for food since lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic has forced him inside.

Nick Grimshaw, and the host of Table for 1 Million, exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''My love for food has grown to a whole new level during lockdown. Tea time is the best time so I can't wait to get thousands of people around the same virtual table at Table for 1 Million with my three dreamy guests, Paloma, Katherine and David.''

Whilst comedian Katherine Ryan added: ''During lockdown I'm spending more time cooking in my kitchen, and loving it. Although I can't have people physically in my home and serve them a Katherine Ryan dinner special, the Table for 1 Million dinner means we can at least come together and eat at the same table, even if it is a virtual one! I'll be putting my cooking skills to the test, and maybe even try and outshine Nick, David and Paloma's dishes! Let's make this a night to remember, and have some fun.''

Gousto decided to organise the virtual dinner party after research revealed nearly fourth fifths (78 per cent) of those surveyed believed that cooking food and sharing meals brings people together, no matter what is going on in the world.

The dinner party will be streamed live on Friday, May 22nd at 8pm BST, and anyone can book a seat at the table for free to get involved.

To join in, book your seat at Gousto's Table for 1 Million virtual dinner party with your friends and family, and download four official Gousto recipes, visit www.tablefor1million.com @goustocooking #Tablefor1Million.