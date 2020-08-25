Nick Grimshaw has been forced off the air after entering a 14-day quarantine period.

The BBC Radio 1 presenter is set to spend the next two weeks in isolation after his boyfriend, Meshach Henry, came into contact with someone who had coronavirus.

Nick, 36, wrote on his Instagram account: ''Sooooooo...this morning Mesh found out that he has to self isolate for the next 14 days and as I live with him, cos I really like him, so do I. Obviously livid. So gutted but rules are rules and CBA starting a second spike in the Live Lounge. Both feel totally fine right now and have no symptoms. Fingers crossed we like each other for 14 more days. Hope everyone is happy and healthy. [love heart emojis] (sic)''

Nick has been temporarily replaced on his show by Dev Griffin, but BBC bosses are seeking to find a way to ensure he can broadcast from his London home next week, according to The Sun newspaper.

Meanwhile, a source claimed last year that Nick is the ''happiest he has ever been'' and that Meshach has been a ''massive part of that''.

The loved-up duo reportedly moved into together after less than a year of dating.

The source said: ''Nick is the happiest he has ever been and Mesh is a massive part of that.

''They were spending all of their time together, with Mesh always staying over, so it made complete sense for them to move in together.

''Nick asked him to come and live with him and it's all gone really well. Their jobs aren't regular nine to fives so they can spend a lot of time together in the week.

''They are really smitten and Nick's family and friends love Mesh.''