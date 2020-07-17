Nick Cannon is taking a break from his radio show.

The 39-year-old star is taking ''some time away'' from 'Nick Cannon Mornings' on Meruelo Media's KPWR-FM Power 106 to ''commit to deeper, more thorough reflection and education'' following a backlash over anti-Semitic comments he made on his 'Cannon's Class' podcast last month.

He tweeted: ''Morning radio family. I have decided to take some time away from my radio show so I can commit myself to deeper, more thorough reflection and education.

''I continue to express my gratitude to the Rabbis, community leaders and institutions who have reached out to me to help enlighten me.

''Their input and friendship will help me as I further commit myself to more profound learning and towards strengthening the bond between the Black and Jewish cultures every day going forward.''

Skyview Networks, who syndicate the national version of the show, called for Nick to use his time off to ''address the pain he caused''.

They said in a statement: ''Nick Cannon has begun a period of self-reflection to address the pain he caused.

''While we recognize his apology, this time is needed to establish an action plan towards real change and advocacy.

''During this period, production of the Nick Cannon Radio show will pause. Skyview Networks values all communities and faiths and we expect all programs and personalities we syndicate to adhere to these principles.''

Nick recently apologised for his remarks, admitting he was guilty of reinforcing the ''worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people''.

He said: ''First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin.

''They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people, and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naive place that these words came from.''

The backlash has seen the 'Wild 'N Out' star dropped by ViacomCBS but Fox have confirmed he will stay on as host of 'The Masked Singer' after he ''sincerely apologised'' for his comments.