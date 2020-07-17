Nick Cannon's talk show will not debut this year amid the controversy surrounding his anti-Semitic comments.

The 39-year-old TV star was set to star in his very own talk show in September this year, but the launch date for 'The Nick Cannon Talk Show' has now been pushed back, reportedly due to the fallout from anti-Semitic remarks he made on his podcast last month.

In a statement, the companies behind the show said: '''The Nick Cannon Talk Show' will not debut this year. After conversations with Nick, we do believe that his public comments don't reflect his true feelings and his apology is heartfelt and sincere. We want to continue the healing process as he meets with leaders of the Jewish community and engages in a dialogue with our distribution partners to hear their views. We are standing by Nick in our hope that by fall 2021 he will be able to use his extraordinary talent and platform to entertain, enlighten and unite his audience on the Nick Cannon talk show.''

The delay to his talk show's launch comes after Nick revealed this week he will also be taking ''some time away'' from his radio show, 'Nick Cannon Mornings' on Meruelo Media's KPWR-FM Power 106, to ''commit to deeper, more thorough reflection and education''.

He tweeted: ''Morning radio family. I have decided to take some time away from my radio show so I can commit myself to deeper, more thorough reflection and education.

''I continue to express my gratitude to the Rabbis, community leaders and institutions who have reached out to me to help enlighten me.

''Their input and friendship will help me as I further commit myself to more profound learning and towards strengthening the bond between the Black and Jewish cultures every day going forward.''

Nick recently apologised for his remarks, admitting he was guilty of reinforcing the ''worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people''.

He said: ''First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin.

''They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people, and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naive place that these words came from.''

The backlash has seen the 'Wild 'N Out' star dropped by ViacomCBS but Fox have confirmed he will stay on as host of 'The Masked Singer' after he ''sincerely apologised'' for his comments.