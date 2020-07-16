Nick Cannon is set to remain as the host of 'The Masked Singer' after apologising for making anti-Semitic comments.

The 39-year-old TV star has retained his job on the Fox show after extending his ''deepest and most sincere apologies'' via social media to people offended by his controversial comments on his podcast.

The TV network said in a statement: ''When we were made aware of Nick Cannon's interview with Richard Griffin on YouTube, we immediately began a dialogue with Nick.

''He is clear and remorseful that his words were wrong and lacked both understanding and context, and inadvertently promoted hate. This was important for us to observe.

''Nick has sincerely apologised, and quickly taken steps to educate himself and make amends.

''On that basis and given a belief that this moment calls for dialogue, we will move forward with Nick and help him advance this important conversation, broadly.

''Fox condemns all forms of hate directed toward any community and we will combat bigotry of any kind.''

The network made the announcement shortly after Nick acknowledged his mistake, admitting he was guilty of reinforcing the ''worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people''.

He said: ''First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin.

''They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people, and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naive place that these words came from.''

The TV star also insisted he was committed to learning more about the issue of anti-Semitism.

He shared: ''I want to express my gratitude to the Rabbis, community leaders and institutions who reached out to me to help enlighten me, instead of chastising me.

''I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education - I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward.''