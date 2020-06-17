Nick Cannon says no one could ''hold a candle'' to his ex Mariah Carey.

The former 'America's Got Talent' presenter - who has nine-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with the 'Always Be My Baby' hitmaker - has heaped praise on his former love, admitting no one can compare.

Speaking about his ex-wife, he said: ''I mean, it's Mariah Carey. How am I supposed to be? She's one of the most talented women to ever this planet. I can't hold a candle to that woman.''

And Nick revealed the couple took a very serious approach to their relationship from the beginning, discussing all eventualities.

He added: ''We talked everything out. What if this and what if that. We talked about how much fun it would be if we just got married three weeks into knowing each other. It was more that whimsical fantasy idea of let's have as much fun as we possibly can and when it no longer feels like fun, when it feels like a task and a job, then we should amicably be able to move on. I always used to say it [the relationship] worked so well because it was a healthy balance. I had no problem falling back. It was never a competition with me. It was like, 'I'll turn mine off so she can turn hers on.' I was comfortable in myself and who I was.''

Nick also insists he and Mariah would never argue.

Speaking to Variety magazine, he shared: ''I can't ever remember us having arguments and there being negative energy of 'This isn't working' and all of that stuff. We had very sensible conversations.''