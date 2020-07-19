Nick Cannon has been ''contemplating continuing [his] physical existence on this planet''.

The 39-year-old TV star has seemingly admitted to struggling with suicidal thoughts as he mourned the death of his friend and rapper Ryan Bowers, who sadly took his own life this weekend.

Speaking about Ryan's death on social media, he wrote: ''Just when I thought it couldn't get any worse...2020 is definitely the most f***** up year I've ever witnessed! After waking up & barely rising from my own dark contemplation of continuing my physical existence on this planet, this powerful warrior actually had the b**** to do it (sic)

''I can't help but think if I wasnt so engulfed in my own bull**** I could've been there for you when you finally took your life after several attempts... F*** this place!! #CantWin #ForLosing (sic)''

Nick's comments come after was recently the subject of backlash when he made anti-Semitic remarks on his podcast last month, which have since led to him being dropped by ViacomCBS and have the premiere date of his talk show pushed back.

The star revealed this week he will also be taking ''some time away'' from his radio show, 'Nick Cannon Mornings' on Meruelo Media's KPWR-FM Power 106, to ''commit to deeper, more thorough reflection and education''.

He tweeted: ''Morning radio family. I have decided to take some time away from my radio show so I can commit myself to deeper, more thorough reflection and education.

''I continue to express my gratitude to the Rabbis, community leaders and institutions who have reached out to me to help enlighten me.

''Their input and friendship will help me as I further commit myself to more profound learning and towards strengthening the bond between the Black and Jewish cultures every day going forward.''

Nick recently apologised for his remarks, admitting he was guilty of reinforcing the ''worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people''.

He said: ''First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin.

''They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people, and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naive place that these words came from.''

Despite being dropped from ViacomCBS show 'Wild 'N Out', Fox have confirmed Nick will stay on as host of 'The Masked Singer' after he ''sincerely apologised'' for his comments.