Nick Cannon has claimed his great-grandfather was a Spanish rabbi.

The 39-year-old star - who was fired by ViacomCBS last month after making anti-Semitic comments on his 'Cannon Class' podcast - has claimed that he only found out about his roots after the recent controversy.

Speaking to Rabbi Noam Marans on American Jewish Committee's 'AJC Advocacy Anywhere' show, he said: ''My mother has been calling me every single day since this happened with so much family history. My great-grandfather was a Spanish rabbi. He's a Sephardic Jewish man.

''So, as much heat as I've been catching from the public and the outside, this hit home for my family in a real way because I come from a Black and Jewish family on my mother's side.''

Nick later issued an apology and insisted he never meant to spread ''hate and propaganda'' against Jewish people.

And during his appearance on 'AJC Advocacy Anywhere', he insisted he wanted to move ahead with ''truth and reconciliation''.

Nick said: ''A lot of people may have been upset that I apologised, but I feel like that's what someone of true character is actually supposed to do when they hurt someone.

''Now, let's get through this process of truth and reconciliation.''

Last month, in a lengthy apology on social media, Nick said: ''First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth.

''They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naive place that these words came from.

''I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward.''