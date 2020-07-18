Nicholas Hoult says sex scenes in 'The Great' were handled ''very delicately'' and they were also just as comedic as the rest of the show.
Nicholas Hoult finds sex scenes ''bizarre'' to film.
The 30-year-old actor stars opposite Elle Fanning in historical satire series 'The Great' and though the pair had to shoot a number of intimate moments together, things never got awkward because the production team handled things ''very delicately'' and they were also just as comedic as the rest of the show.
He said: ''The sex scenes are handled very delicately and they make sure everyone on set is safe, happy and content with what's happening - but they are quite bizarre and technical to shoot.
''I think all of us are laughing throughout the sex scenes. If they were serious sex scenes, I don't think I'd be interested in doing them in the show - but these scenes were different.''
Adding to the comedy of the moment were the bizarre forms of contraception used by Catherine the Great and Peter III.
Nicholas - who plays Peter - explained to OK! magazine: ''In one scene, there are sticks being waved across Catherine's belly while the doctors are icing my testicles. Apparently, they're real things that were tried back in the day.
''They also said you have to ejaculate on the hundredth thrust for it to work, so there were people counting out thrusts while we were trying to make love. Scenes like that become very comedic.
''Apparently, lemon tops were used as a contraceptive back then too. So the show is historically accurate throughout!''
The British star enjoyed filming with Elle as they have similar approaches to work.
He said: ''Elle and I work in very similar fashions and I don't know if that's because we were both child actors. We've grown up in the business and aren't set in our ways. It's fun because we like to push each other and test boundaries.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Casey Stein (Nicholas Hoult) never had intentions of a life of crime, but during a...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
First-time director Owen Harris boldly attempts a comedy even blacker than American Psycho or Filth...
Libby Day is a fragile and unemployed woman struggling to get away from the demons...
It's the mid 90's and the music scene in the UK is booming. Excess is...
Libby Day is a young woman, still permanently scarred from the events of her childhood....
Leave it to a veteran to show the young sparks how to do it: it's...
The world is messed up. Years after multiple calamities totally trashed the planet, the world...
Mad Max just keeps on running. With nothing else to lose in his life, his...
With the world first running out of oil, water soon followed. Planet Earth is now...