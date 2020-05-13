Nicholas Hoult has become more ''playful'' since becoming a father and is enjoying getting to relive his own childhood.
Nicholas Hoult has become more ''playful'' since becoming a father.
The 30-year-old actor has a two-year-old son with Bryana Holly and he admitted he is enjoying reliving his own childhood through his little boy.
He said: ''I guess obviously it's a evolution in your life.
''I think it's given me more perspective on things and a chance to to escape work even more and put that into context. ...I'm loving it. It's fun.
''And also you kind of live your childhood through them in many ways and it brings back lots of great memories. Its a fun journey to be on.''
And the 'Favourite' star could see parenthood changing his career choices in the future.
He quipped to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I'm probably watching more cartoon and kid shows.
''So maybe I'm going to start trying that.''
Shooting on TV shows and movies has ground to a standstill because of the coronavirus pandemic and though Nicholas acknowledged the ''horrible circumstances'' of having to quarantine at home, he has been enjoying spending more time with his loved ones.
He said: ''It's horrible circumstances for it to happen under but I'm very grateful to be getting this time.
''Normally when we're shooting, we're spending 14, 15 hours a day at work. ...You don't get to see a whole lot of your family.
''This has been a really nice time just to be at home and get back to playing with cards and all sorts of stuff.''
When work stopped in the industry, Nicholas had been filming a secret role in 'Mission: Impossible 7' and he has no idea when he'll get to return to work.
He said: ''Everything is kind of [on] hold at the moment until the situation in the world kind of gets figured out. [We're] just kind of hanging out waiting.''
