Nicholas Hoult looks set to star alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes in 'The Menu'.
Nicholas Hoult is in final talks to join the cast of 'The Menu'.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 31-year-old actor looks set to join Anya Taylor-Joy, 25, and Ralph Fiennes, 58, in the upcoming dark comedy for Searchlight.
Mark Mylod – who has played a key part in the success of the acclaimed TV series 'Succession' – is directing the film with Adam McKay producing through his Hyperobject Industries banner together with Betsy Koch.
The movie is a darkly comedic psychological thriller set in the world of eccentric culinary culture that focuses on a young couple who visit a restaurant on a remote island where a famous chef has prepared a lavish menu and some shocking surprises.
Anya will star as one half of the couple with Ralph playing the role of the chef.
Will Tracy and Seth Reiss have penned the screenplay with DanTram Nguyen and Zahra Phillips overseeing the project for the studio.
Nicholas recently starred in 'Those Who Wish Me Dead', an American neo-Western action thriller.
Anya's previous movie credits include 'Glass', 'Emma' and 'The New Mutants' and she also stars in the TV series 'The Queen's Gambit'.
Her upcoming projects include the lead role in the 'Furiosa' spin-off in the 'Mad Max' series. Anya will portray a younger version of Charlize Theron's character in the movie and she previously revealed that she wanted to be at the centre of the action in the flick.
She said: "I’ve never wanted to do anything halfway and I have been looking forward to a role like this for my whole life.
"So yes, I will be doing as much as I can physically do."
As for Ralph, he's set to return as M in Daniel Craig's final outing as 007, 'No Time To Die', later this year.
And he'll play the Duke of Oxford in 'The King's Man'.
