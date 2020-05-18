According to Nicholas Hoult, he was asked to do an impression of Stewie Griffin from 'Family Guy' during his 'X-Men' audition.
The 30-year-old actor plays Beast in the money-spinning movie franchise, but Nicholas has revealed 'X-Men: First Class' director Matthew Vaughn asked him to do something completely unexpected during his audition for the role.
He told GQ: ''The one odd thing I remember about the audition is Matthew Vaughn asked me to do a couple of takes in an American accent as you kind of saw the character.
''But then also do a take doing an impression of Stewie Griffin from 'Family Guy'.
''I had watched a lot of 'Family Guy' in my teen years growing up, so I was like, 'OK, I think I've got a pretty good impression of Stewie Griffin lined up.'
''And so I did a whole version of the take as Stewie Griffin and sent it off. So maybe that helped me get the part? I don't know.''
Nicholas has played Beast in multiple 'X-Men' movies, and he's open to reprising the character again in the future.
The actor - who also starred in 'X-Men: Days of Future Past', 'X-Men: Apocalypse' and 'Dark Phoenix' - shared: ''That character's grown as I've grown, and I feel like when I grow and get older and discover new things in life I can put more into the character.
''So who knows what the plans will be for the 'X-Men'? But if it were something that made sense for me to do and they wanted me to, then I'd be happy to play him again.''
