'X-Men' star Nicholas Hoult has revealed he is ''loving'' life as a dad to his two-year-old son.
Nicholas Hoult is ''loving'' life as a dad.
The 39-year-old movie star - who has a two-year-old son with model Bryana Holly - has admitted he's relishing the challenges of fatherhood, and is actually enjoying being at home with his family due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Appearing on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', Nicholas shared: ''I'm loving it. It's mad. It's a learning curve, isn't it? There's a lot to take in.
''But overall, it's like that time again, it brings back a lot of memories of your childhood.
''It makes you play again - which I'm really enjoying, particularly with this time now with everything shut down and not having to work I'm kind of just playing trains all day. Yeah, it's great.''
Nicholas has made a concerted effort to keep his family life out of the spotlight in recent years.
In an interview in 2019, he explained: ''Someone will find out soon enough and that's fine, no big deal, but for now it's my own precious little thing and I'm keeping it.''
The actor - who previously dated fellow Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence for five years - has succeeded in keeping his son's name a secret for more than two years.
However, he did previously admit that parenthood has proven to be a life-changing experience, saying it's made him ''value time differently''.
The 'X-Men' star - who has been in a relationship with Bryana since 2017 - said: ''Having a baby puts you in this place where you go, oh, okay, this human is going to change a lot.
''It makes you value time differently, which is why I talk very quickly in interviews now, because I need to get home to them.''
