Nicholas Hoult, Andrea Riseborough and Jon Hamm are among the cast of new alien comedy 'Alpha Gang'.
Nicholas Hoult and Andrea Riseborough are to star in sci-fi comedy 'Alpha Gang'.
The pair will be joined in the movie by a stellar cast that includes Jon Hamm, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Mackenzie Davis and Steven Yuen.
The Alpha Gang are a group of aliens that resemble humans in their appearance and sound but are actually on a mission to conquer Earth.
However, their plan goes awry when they start experiencing human emotions. The aliens begin feeling joy, fear, empathy and love, which puts their plans to annihilate the human race in jeopardy.
The movie will be directed by David and Nathan Zellner from a story penned by David. Adele Romanski and Sara Murphy will produce the film, with Protagonist Pictures distributing the movie.
David Zellner said: ''I've been wanting to make this film for a long time - a genre mash-up of sci-fi, action and comedy.
''Nathan and I couldn't be more excited about this incredible cast joining us for this wild ride.''
Dave Bishop, CEO of Protagonist Pictures, added: '''Alpha Gang' is a hilarious, fast-paced and highly commercial movie with a phenomenal A-list cast and is exactly the dose of humour that the market needs right now.''
'Alpha Gang' will be unveiled at the virtual Cannes festival and production is set to begin in 2021 in Eastern Europe.
Nicholas recently dropped out of 'Mission: Impossible 7', in which he was set to portray a villain.
The 30-year-old actor reportedly had to leave the project as the production delay, due to the coronavirus pandemic, led to a scheduling conflict.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Casey Stein (Nicholas Hoult) never had intentions of a life of crime, but during a...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
First-time director Owen Harris boldly attempts a comedy even blacker than American Psycho or Filth...
Libby Day is a fragile and unemployed woman struggling to get away from the demons...
It's the mid 90's and the music scene in the UK is booming. Excess is...
Libby Day is a young woman, still permanently scarred from the events of her childhood....
Leave it to a veteran to show the young sparks how to do it: it's...
The world is messed up. Years after multiple calamities totally trashed the planet, the world...
Mad Max just keeps on running. With nothing else to lose in his life, his...
With the world first running out of oil, water soon followed. Planet Earth is now...