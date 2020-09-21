Niall Horan joked he would ''knock on the door'' of Madame Tussauds to get One Direction's waxworks back up.

The 'What Makes You Beautiful' singer doesn't live too far from the London waxwork museum and he quipped he would be heading down there to find out why the band - which also comprises of Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik - were taken off display this month.

He said: ''I don't live too far away from there. I'm going to knock on the door until it's back up. I guess we've had our time there and it's the end of an era.''

And Niall could no doubt cycle there as he revealed he has been doing loads of cycling to recover after a drunken injury.

He added to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''I've probably fallen and scratched a few knees over the years but I think that's the first proper one. It's been getting better, though. I've been doing a lot of cycling.''

It comes after it was revealed One Direction's Madame Tussauds waxworks were scrapped.

The figures of the 'Best Song Ever' boy band - who split in 2016 after being put together on 'The X Factor' in 2010 - were removed from the popular touring attraction this week, seven years after they were unveiled.

Madame Tussauds London decided to make the change after the group's 10th anniversary over the summer. The organisation added that updates to its floor are constant as it ''reacts to the celebrity landscape''.

Although all members of the group have enjoyed some success as solo stars, there are apparently no plans for them to be displayed alone.