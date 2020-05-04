Niall Horan reportedly slid into Arabella Chi's DMs a week after her split from former boyfriend Wes Nelson.

The One Direction heartthrob is believed to have had his eyes on the 'Love Island' star, and even went as far as sending her a flirtatious message on social media in April, just one week after she ended her romance with fellow 'Love Island' hunk Wes.

Niall, 26, had previously messaged Arabella, 29, when she left the UK reality show last July, but his advances fell flat because the beauty was already in a relationship with Wes.

But the 'No Judgement' singer hasn't had any luck the second time around either, as Arabella isn't interested in dating whilst her breakup from Wes is ''still fresh''.

A source said: ''Arabella was hugely flattered by Niall's advances - if the timing was right things could have gone differently.

''She had only just started dating Wes when Niall first contacted her last year and she was honest with him about that. Arabella doesn't want to get involved with him or anyone else at the moment as her breakup from Wes is still fresh.''

Despite not wanting to date just yet, Arabella is hoping to strike up a friendship with Niall, and is looking forward to catching up with him in person once the UK lifts its coronavirus lockdown measures.

The insider added to MailOnline: ''Niall has clearly been interested in Arabella for a long time now and waited until she was single again to approach her.

''But she's hoping they can be friends and even meet up once the lockdown is over, as it would still be good to catch-up in person.''

For Niall, the move comes after he previously dated actress and musician Hailee Steinfeld, and recently admitted to being a ''bad communicator'' in relationships.

He said an interview published in March: ''I'm a bad communicator in relationships. I struggle to talk about things. I don't like to let things build up in me and songwriting does help get it out but it can happen too late.

''Also, I'm bad at being a 'celebrity' probably because I don't like to think of myself as a celebrity. I'm a normal fella with the same faults as everyone else.''