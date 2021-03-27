Niall Horan tried to delay the release of his second album.

The 27-year-old musician dropped his record 'Heartbreak Weather' in March 2020 just as the world was going on lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic and admitted he tried to stop it at the very last minute.

Speaking to Dermot O'Leary on the presenter's 'People, Just People' podcast, he said: "I felt really deflated over it, like, what’s the point in releasing it? I nearly pulled the album release.

"I flew back to the UK [from the US] and I was like, ‘We need to pull the album’, but it was minutes away from coming out in Australia. I wanted to cancel it, but then when would I have released it? Then I felt like, what’s the point in releasing new singles now because I can’t get out?"

Meanwhile, last year Niall revealed that his planned collaboration with Lewis Capaldi was not going well as they had been too busy drinking pints together to write songs.

The pair had been working remotely on collaboration amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the Scottish singer then travelled to London, and they spent their time catching up over a few beers instead of writing tunes.

Niall said: "We’re good friends. He’s working on his album at the moment and I’m just writing bits and pieces.

"He’s been down to London, made some pieces. We’ve had a few more pints than we’ve written songs and that kind of gives away the friendship more than anything."

The two musicians were set to hit the road together last year for the 'Nice To Meet Ya' tour before the pandemic altered their plans.