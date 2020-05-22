Niall Horan says there are zero plans for One Direction to mark their 10th anniversary in July.

Despite Liam Payne - who completes the lineup with Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson - revealing that the 'History' hitmakers held talks to discuss potentially getting back together to celebrate a decade since they formed next month, Niall has admitted they came to the ''conclusion'' that there is nothing they can release or do to mark the milestone.

Appearing on Smallzy's Surgery, he said: ''We've barely spoken about it. The band got together in July 2010.

''It's the 10-year anniversary coming up - we were chatting if there was anything we could release.

''We came to the conclusion there was nothing.''

Liam recently said he was sworn to secrecy about the band's plans, having previously hinted at a comeback.

He said: ''I can't say too much. It was actually ... Louis told me off for revealing a bit of our plans the other day. So you're going to have the group telling me off on the group chat.''

Whilst he later admitted it's unlikely ex-member Zayn Malik - who is expecting his first child with partner Gigi Hadid - would ever rejoin the 'What Makes You Beautiful' hitmakers because he's never been comfortable on stage and would rather just release music.

He said: ''Some people are made for this thing but Zayn enjoys the side of the music where he just gets to make music.

''I don't think he enjoys what comes with it. I think he has to be very careful where he treads.

''He likes to make songs and his songs do very well but at the same time he doesn't really like to go out and perform the songs.

''He doesn't really like going out and doing the press stuff that surrounds it in the crazy little world that we live in.''