Niall Horan has a new girlfriend.

The 26-year-old singer has reportedly been dating shoe buyer Amelia Woolley for the last two months and being in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic means things have got serious between them very quickly.

A source told MailOnline: ''Niall is very serious about Amelia, lockdown has definitely intensified his feelings for her.

''He thinks Amelia's gorgeous but they also really get on -- and she's told close friends this could be the real deal.

''They met in London as Amelia works for shoe designer Nicholas Kirkwood and moved to Kensington for her job.

''Amelia has spent a lot of time getting to know Niall at his London apartment after lockdown restrictions eased.''

Amelia, 23, recently shared a black and white photo of her and Niall on her Snapchat account, which was accompanied by a heart emoji and the caption ''Sunday's vibe''.

The 'No Judgement' singer recently admitted he'd been trying to write new music while in quarantine but all his song were ''c***''.

He said: ''I was writing loads, I spent all my time sitting at the piano.

''And then I was just starting to write crap and didn't really know what I was writing about.

''So I've taken this week to just listen to some tunes.''

The former One Direction star had previously insisted he's not ''putting pressure'' on himself to write songs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He admitted: ''At the beginning I was putting a lot of pressure on my myself to write and then I thought, 'Just take your time and if you don't feel like it, don't do it.

''I have done bits and pieces so when I do get back into a studio, I am ready to go, but for the most part I have been cleaning, baking, reading and sitting in the sunshine. Apart from that, I'm not doing much.''