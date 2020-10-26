Niall Horan says he and pal Lewis Capaldi have been too busy drinking pints together to write songs.

The pair had been working remotely on a collaboration amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the Scottish singer has since been down to London, and they have spent their time catching up over a few beers opposed to writing tunes.

Appearing on UK TV show 'Lorraine' on Monday morning (26.10.20), Niall said: "We’re good friends.

"He’s working on his album at the moment and I’m just writing bits and pieces.

"He’s been down to London, made some pieces.

"We’ve had a few more pints than we’ve written songs and that kind of gives away the friendship more than anything."

The One Direction star had said in April on Instagram Live: "I didn't see [Lewis] him this weekend.

"We usually have a few drinks on a Saturday night on Zoom but we didn't chat this weekend.

I think I'm writing with him at some point this week. We have a little schedule going."

The two musicians - who were set to hit the road together this year for the 'Nice To Meet Ya' tour before the health crisis meant the run had to be cancelled - have worked on new material together in the past.

Opening up on their secret collaboration, Lewis previously joked: "We did do a song together. I love it.

"I don't know if it will come out, I hope it will. I really, really need the money."

Meanwhile, Niall has insisted he's done with heartbreak songs after finding love with Amelia Woolley.

The 27-year-old musician met the 23-year-old fashion buyer earlier this year, and the new relationship is helping him to move on after his split from ex-girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld, 23, who he penned the album 'Heartbreak Weather' about.

Niall told Metro's Guilty Pleasures column: "Well, it's been a good year for me. I have been all right. You learn a lot about yourself in something like that. There is so much stuff to write about. I learned so much about myself. It's not going to be all doom and gloom."