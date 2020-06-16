Niall Horan has recorded a new version of Ashe's viral hit 'Moral of the Story'.

The Irish pop singer took to Twitter to tease the release of his take on the ''beautiful song'', which is released on Wednesday (17.06.20).

He wrote: ''Thank you @ashemusic for allowing me to sing your beautiful song 'Moral of the Story' with you . It's out this Wednesday and I hope you all enjoy it x https://smarturl.it/MOTSftNHpresave (sic)''

The One Direction star has penned four new lines and sings on the track, but in a Twitter exchange with Ashe, he insisted it's still very much her ''baby''.

When she commented saying: ''honestly feels like you've been there from the start'', Niall replied: ''Well that's a major major compliment and thank you for it . This is your baby as we have spoken about, I wrote 4 new lines and sang on it. It's still your baby and I have to respect that when I go to sing (sic)''

The 'No Judgement' hitmaker - who released his second solo album, 'Heartbreak Weather', in May - said of working with Ashe: ''She's the f***ing best. Love her. We've become friends because of it.''

'Moral of the Story' became a breakthrough hit for the rising star after it featured on the soundtrack to Netflix's 'To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You'.

Meanwhile, Niall recently insisted he's no longer ''putting pressure'' on himself to write new music in lockdown.

The 26-year-old singer felt like he had to use his time during the coronavirus pandemic to be super productive and get lots of new material ready, but he's since slowed down and is enjoying soaking up the sun and baking and cleaning.

However, Niall does have a few songs ready for when he can return to the studio.

He admitted last month: ''At the beginning I was putting a lot of pressure on my myself to write and then I thought, 'Just take your time and if you don't feel like it, don't do it.

''I have done bits and pieces so when I do get back into a studio, I am ready to go, but for the most part I have been cleaning, baking, reading and sitting in the sunshine. Apart from that, I'm not doing much.''