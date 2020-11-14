Niall Horan and Anne-Marie decided to collaborate on music after bonding over their shared love of golf.
Niall Horan and Anne-Marie have written three songs together.
The singers decided to collaborate on music after bonding over their shared love of golf and Anne-Marie says she can't wait to record them because their "voices sound really good together".
She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "It was amazing actually. The communication started to happen after I pronounced his second name wrong on the radio, and then we started chatting and I'm into golf and he was like, 'We need to go and play golf!'
"We'd planned to hang out with each other but never did, but then this session opportunity came around and I was like, 'Finally, we're going to be in the same room'.
"It was a very creative process and we wrote three songs so we've got a few to choose from.
"I'm really excited about that because I feel like our voices sound really good together."
Anne -Marie, 29 - who has weekly therapy sessions - also revealed that the Covid-19 lockdown has made her appreciate music more than ever.
She said: "I honestly thought I was going to be like, 'This is it, I don't want to do music anymore. I feel fine at home'. But to my shock, really, it was the complete opposite and I hit rock bottom.
"I was like, 'What is going on? I'm not happy in the industry and I'm not happy out of it. What do I do now?' I actually am completely in love with music and I just need to figure out a few things about myself. If I sort that out then this will be my dream."
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
Filmmaker Spurlock (Super Size Me) is known for his investigative wit, but there's none of...
British pop heartthrobs One Direction became a worldwide sensation when they were thrust together on...
Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson may make up the...
They're the biggest boyband in the world since coming third in the seventh series of...