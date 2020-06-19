Niall Horan has admitted the songs he's penned in lockdown so far are ''crap''.

The 'No Judgement' singer has stopped writing new music because the tunes he was churning out weren't up to scratch.

Niall is quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as saying: ''I was writing loads, I spent all my time sitting at the piano.

''And then I was just starting to write crap and didn't really know what I was writing about.

''So I've taken this week to just listen to some tunes.''

The Irish hunk - who shot to fame in One Direction - also admitted he's gutted his second solo album, 'Heartbreak Weather', wasn't number one in the US.

He added: ''I love it. It's just a shame it was released during this s**t.

''It went to No1 here but I'd have liked for it to go to No1 in America.

''It's a long time to spend on an album then it be released in this.''

The 'This Town' singer previously insisted he's not ''putting pressure'' on himself to write songs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 26-year-old star felt like he had to be super productive and get lots of new material ready, but he's since slowed down and is enjoying soaking up the sun and baking and cleaning.

However, Niall - who released 'Heartbreak Weather' in March - does have a few songs ready for when he can return to the studio.

He admitted: ''At the beginning I was putting a lot of pressure on my myself to write and then I thought, 'Just take your time and if you don't feel like it, don't do it.

''I have done bits and pieces so when I do get back into a studio, I am ready to go, but for the most part I have been cleaning, baking, reading and sitting in the sunshine. Apart from that, I'm not doing much.''

This week, Niall's fans got to hear him sing on a new rendition of viral star Ashe's hit, 'Moral of the Story'.

He said: ''She's the f***ing best. Love her. We've become friends because of it.''