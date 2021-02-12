Zoe Scott wanted to use her platform to offer “direct support” to dancers amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘Wave’ singer has launched a new project, #DanceTheWaveofLove, a fundraising effort to help out-of-work dancers, beginning with the video for her cover of ‘You Know I’m No Good’, which features professionals Matt Harris and Tanya Foy.

She said: “Let’s create a Wave of Love the whole world can feel.

“I’ve always felt a deep soul connection to the art of dance, so I knew the video for 'Shades of Love’s lead single, ‘Quiet Nights,’ had to feature amazing dancers.

“With performers worldwide on pause, the plight of dancers in a global pandemic was never far from my mind while shooting it, so I was moved to use my team and album promotions to offer gratitude and direct support to professional dancers.”

And for her latest video, a cover of Stevie Wonder’s ‘My Cherie Amour’, professional dancers Flaminia Ianno and Andrea De Angelis – who have also been affected by the pandemic – can be seen dancing and walking through the streets of Rome.

Both ‘My Cherie Amour’ and ‘You Know I’m No Good’ feature on Zoe’s new album, ‘Shades of Love’, which has seen the rock singer reimagine 12 classic songs in the Bossa Nova style, and she thinks her initiative ties in well with the record.

Zoe said: “Bossa Nova is synonymous with dance.”

‘Shades of Love’ is out now, and visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rCQZKMm-tbs to watch her latest music video.