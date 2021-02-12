Zoe Scott wanted to use her platform to offer “direct support” to dancers who are struggling for work due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Zoe Scott wanted to use her platform to offer “direct support” to dancers amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
The ‘Wave’ singer has launched a new project, #DanceTheWaveofLove, a fundraising effort to help out-of-work dancers, beginning with the video for her cover of ‘You Know I’m No Good’, which features professionals Matt Harris and Tanya Foy.
She said: “Let’s create a Wave of Love the whole world can feel.
“I’ve always felt a deep soul connection to the art of dance, so I knew the video for 'Shades of Love’s lead single, ‘Quiet Nights,’ had to feature amazing dancers.
“With performers worldwide on pause, the plight of dancers in a global pandemic was never far from my mind while shooting it, so I was moved to use my team and album promotions to offer gratitude and direct support to professional dancers.”
And for her latest video, a cover of Stevie Wonder’s ‘My Cherie Amour’, professional dancers Flaminia Ianno and Andrea De Angelis – who have also been affected by the pandemic – can be seen dancing and walking through the streets of Rome.
Both ‘My Cherie Amour’ and ‘You Know I’m No Good’ feature on Zoe’s new album, ‘Shades of Love’, which has seen the rock singer reimagine 12 classic songs in the Bossa Nova style, and she thinks her initiative ties in well with the record.
Zoe said: “Bossa Nova is synonymous with dance.”
‘Shades of Love’ is out now, and visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rCQZKMm-tbs to watch her latest music video.
As the second month of 2021 gets ever nearer we take a look at the new releases that are set to delight our ears over the coming weeks.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The singer awkwardly responded to potential backlash regarding her new album cover.
Five years ago, on the day of his 69th birthday and two days before his death, David Bowie released his 25th, and final studio album, 'Blackstar'.
As the second month of 2021 gets ever nearer we take a look at the new releases that are set to delight our ears over the coming weeks.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The singer awkwardly responded to potential backlash regarding her new album cover.
Five years ago, on the day of his 69th birthday and two days before his death, David Bowie released his 25th, and final studio album, 'Blackstar'.