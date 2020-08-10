Costume designer Zerina Akers has encouraged black kids looking to work in the fashion industry to ''just keep going''.
Zerina Akers has urged black kids dreaming of working in the fashion industry to ''just keep going''.
The costume designer - who is best known for collaborating with Beyonce - has encouraged aspiring designers and stylists to ''reach out to people'' within the industry in order to realise their ambitions.
Asked what advice she has for black kids looking to break into the fashion industry, Zerina told Harper's Bazaar magazine: ''Keep going. Do your research. Don't be afraid to reach out to people.
''If you want to get into styling, maybe it's not reaching out directly to the stylist, maybe it's being in touch with the assistant and really wanting to serve that assistant well.
''Go on informational interviews. There are a lot of us that are willing to talk, willing to mentor, even if we may not be in a position to give you a job. So do that.
''If you send 50 emails and you get one back, you're going somewhere. Just keep going.''
Meanwhile, Zerina recently hailed Beyonce as a ''phenomenal mentor''.
Zerina - who has been the singer's stylist since 2014 - said: ''Beyonce pushes us to create something and, when you think you've got it, she pushes you further - often within a small time frame.
''I come out of every experience so much stronger, because she allows us to be free to take risks and make explosive visual experiences. She's a master of the craft and a phenomenal mentor who always enhances and elevates the project.''
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
Although this adventure's premise will appeal to children, and the child within us, the film...
Mary Katherine is a regular teenage girl who somehow mysteriously appears in an enchantingly beautiful...
If only they had let Bill Condon direct Chicago instead of just writing the screenplay....
The cameo-driven, "Mission: Impossible 2"-spoofing, movie-within-a-movie, pre-title sequence of "Austin Powers in Goldmember" is the...
In 2003, Brooklyn rapper Jay-Z (a.k.a. Shawn Carter) called it quits after an eight-year career....