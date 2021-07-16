Zara McDermott says one of the main reasons she signed up to 'Love Island' was for a PrettyLittleThing deal.
The 24-year-old star was a contestant on season four of the reality TV show but admitted she was not looking for love when she entered the villa.
When discussing this year's contestant Lucinda Stafford's decision not to leave the villa with Brad McClelland this week, Zara told her boyfriend Sam Thompson: "She doesn't give a s***!"
Sam added: "She's not shocked at all! She literally couldn't be happier. The PLT deal is still in effect! He goes, 'I'm going to go' and she goes, 'Are you sure?'... She doesn't give a s***! He [Jake] cares more than she does!"
And Zara replied: "I was there for a PLT deal!" with Sam saying: "They're all there for a PLT deal!"
Although Zara did not get a PLT deal after leaving the villa, she scored a collaboration with PrettyLittleThing's rival brand Missguided.
She has also had a number of other brand deals and appeared on 'Made In Chelsea' after she started dating Sam.
