Zadig & Voltaire has collaborated with Benjamin Millepied's LA Dance Project to raise awareness about mental health for the Art Is Hope campaign.
Zadig & Voltaire has collaborated with the LA Dance Project to raise awareness about mental health.
The ready-to-wear label has joined forces with LA Dance Project's founder and artistic director Benjamin Millepied - who is married to Natalie Portman - for the latest round of the Art Is Hope campaign.
Millepied and his dancers and choreographers have created content, which will be showcased on Zadig & Voltaire's social media channels, while the fashion label has designed two T-shirts for the project.
100 per cent of proceeds from the T-shirt sales will go to the LA Dance Project.
According to a statement on Zadig & Voltaire's Instagram Stories: ''LA Dance project was founded in 2012. LADP is a dance company comprised of 12 principle dancers that perform new choreography and historic reconstructions.
''The company's repertory features multidisciplinary collaborations with visual artists, musicians, designers, filmmakers and composers.''
Benjamin told Z&V: ''I think dance has greatly affected my mental health over my life. Dance as a child gave me freedom and independence. It was a private place to express my feelings. I could call it an act of survival as life at home wasn't always easy. Dancing or making dances is my entire identity, I think dance saved me.''
