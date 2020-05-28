Yusuf / Cat Stevens is re-recording 'Tea For The Tillerman' to mark its 50th anniversary.

The legendary singer has announced he will be releasing the multi-platinum album for a second time, this version re-imagined with the 11 songs to reflect today's world.

He said: ''Though my songwriting adventures were never limited to Tillerman, the songs on that album certainly defined me and pointed the way for my mysterious life's journey. Since those originative sessions in Morgan Studios, Willesden, in 1970, Tillerman has grown and developed its own gravitas and influence on music history and as the soundtrack to so many people's lives. Like it was destiny waiting to happen, T4TT² feels like the timing of its message has arrived again.''

Even the cover of 'Tea For The Tillerman' has been reimagined, with The Tillerman having returned from an expedition to outer space only to discover a world that has become decidedly darker. The two toddlers, Grady and Timmy, are still playing next to him - this time streaming the latest music and gaming on their mobile phones.

On 'Tea for the Tillerman²', Yusuf is reunited with producer Paul Samwell-Smith and Alun Davies on guitar, both of who appeared on the original album, whilst Bruce Lynch, who was a member of Yusuf's band from the mid-70s, plays bass. Guitarist Eric Appapoulay and multi-instrumentalist Kwame Yeboah on percussion and keys are from Yusuf's current live band, with Jim Cregan on guitar and Peter Vettese on keys.

David Hefti is acting as engineer, and has been working with Yusuf for nearly a decade.