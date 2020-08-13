YUNGBLUD is set to drop the Denzel Curry-featuring single 'Lemonade'.

The 23-year-old rocker has teamed up with the Florida rapper, 25, on the new track which he teased a clip of on Instagram.

The teaser featured the lyric: ''They just squeeze my brain/ Getting off on pain/ Dripping down your face/ Like I'm lemonade.''

Prior to confirming the title, YUNGBLUD had posted: ''Denzel Curry u ready?''

The accompanying artwork shows the musician holding a lemon with nails stabbed into it.

'Lemonade' will be available to stream from midnight BST and 9pm PST.

It follows YUNGBLUD's recent single 'Strawberry Lipstick' from his upcoming second album.

The Denzel track comes after it was confirmed YUNGBLUD - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - has a collaboration with Bring Me The Horizon in the works.

The 'Parasite Eve' group's frontman, Oli Sykes, teased that they've been ''scheming'' and plotting a track with the 'Weird!' star.

He said: ''Yeah we've been scheming, we've got something coming.''

Last month, Bring Me The Horizon's Jordan Fish tweeted YUNGBLUD and Oli asking: ''yo @olobersyko @JordanFish86 ... check ur inbox (sic)''

And Oli replied with the ''seen'' eyes emoji.

Earlier this year, the 'Mantra' hitmakers penned a song for YUNGBLUD's ex-girlfriend Halsey.

'Experiment On Me' featured on the 'Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey' soundtrack.

YUNGBLUD released his debut album, '21st Century Liability', in 2018.

Meanwhile, the 'Tongue Tied' star has been connecting with his fans through his YouTube Originals show 'Stay Home With: Yungblud' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He explained: ''Dude, it's mad everywhere across the world. I just needed to check in with them, and I always do that. I do it every month but, as opposed to doing 10 this month, I did 50. The only reason I got into this whole thing was to feel like I belong somewhere, so I call them to remind myself that I belong somewhere. And when you can't be on stage, when you can't meet them, when you can't smell them, when you can't touch them, you've got to connect with them online.''