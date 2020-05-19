According to Yungblud, his new album will be ''naive and full of contradictions''.
Yungblud hopes his new album will be ''naive and full of contradictions''.
The 22-year-old star - who released his debut studio album, '21st Century Liability', in 2018 - has promised his next record will explore a broad range of different issues.
He said: ''The album is a neat whisky, uncensored version of my life: it talks about liberation in terms of sex, my identity and my mental health, as well as love, heartbreak, self-harm, suicide, depression ... it's like a series of 'Skins'.''
The music star also explained that his next record simply ''doesn't give a f**k what people think about it''.
He told Kerrang! magazine: ''I want it to be naive and full of contradictions. This record doesn't give a f**k what people think about it, because it's telling the listener what life is truly about.
''I have a dialogue with my fanbase that allows us to say what we think - we're rebelling against the idea that speaking our minds is wrong.''
Meanwhile, Yungblud previously admitted Oasis' attitude and outspoken nature inspired him as a teenager.
The alternative rock musician - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - explained that the music of the Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel, spoke to him directly and allowed him to believe that he could one day make it as a musician.
He said: ''Oasis were massive for me, because of the attitude and what they represented, and how outspoken they were. It felt like they were exactly like me.
''Then I found hip hop and emo. When you find new genres of music, you take ownership of them. It blew my mind, and I found so much solace in it.''
