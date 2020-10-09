YUNGBLUD has released his new single about "sexual liberation', 'cotton candy'.

The 23-year-old star has given fans another taste of his upcoming second studio album, 'Weird!', which follows on November 13.

With his latest track, the British musician calls for an end to shaming around sexual interaction and encourages his fans to stand proud and be confident in who they are no matter what their sexuality or gender.

Speaking of the track, YUNGBLUD said: “’cotton candy’ is about sexual liberation.

“To me sex and sexuality is about freedom and the idea that you can to lose yourself in other people of all genders, of all shapes and sizes to find yourself and figure out who you truly are. Sexual interaction should not be shamed, it should be celebrated because to have safe sex is to spread love and the world needs love more than ever right now. This song is so important to me because I see and speak to my fan base, facing insecurities around sexual interaction and I want to let them know that it is ok to be EXACTLY WHO THEY ARE and have the right to unconditionally love who they want and be loved in return.”

So far, the 'Loner' star has released the singles 'strawberry lipstick', god save me, but don't drown me out' and the album title track from his new LP.

The release of ‘cotton candy' comes after YUNGBLUD announced 'The Weird Time Of Our Life' digital tour.

The 16-date virtual run kicks off on November 16 in London and each show will have a unique localise experience with full-scale production.

'Weird!' is the follow-up to 2018's acclaimed '21st Century Liability'.