Yungblud has been connecting with his fanbase during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 22-year-old singer is currently quarantining in Los Angeles with his bandmates and his manager, and says he's been using his time inside to talk to his family and his fans, because he wants to make sure people ''never feel isolated'', despite the difficult times.

He said: ''I'm calling my family a lot. I'm calling my mum a lot. I think I'm telling the people I love that I love them a lot more, which is a good thing. And I've been calling my fan base, I've been Skyping so many people all the time. Because if anybody knows Yungblud and what it's about, it ain't about me. I'm not just Yungblud. Yungblud's an idea and an ideology that Dom connects to, and Frankie in Jersey connects to, and Joey in Australia connects to.

''It's an idea that you will never be lonely, and you will never feel isolated, and you'll never feel like an outsider here, even though you might be an outsider in the 'real world'. It's a place to exist to be solely who you are, no matter what you are, colour you are, race you are, sexuality you are, however you identify. You're just you, and we celebrate that. And I think right now, for people to feel calm, we've got to say connected.''

Yungblud - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - connects with his fans through his YouTube Originals show 'Stay Home With: Yungblud', and so far has called over 50 people.

He explained: ''Dude, it's mad everywhere across the world. I just needed to check in with them, and I always do that. I do it every month but, as opposed to doing 10 this month, I did 50. The only reason I got into this whole thing was to feel like I belong somewhere, so I call them to remind myself that I belong somewhere. And when you can't be on stage, when you can't meet them, when you can't smell them, when you can't touch them, you've got to connect with them online.''

And when he's not talking to his fans, the 'Weird' hitmaker has been cooking to pass the time.

Speaking to MTV news, he said: ''I have been cooking, I will have you know. I loved cooking when I was a nipper, but I've been touring, so I never really cook. So, it was kind of good to get back into that. My guitar player's so much better than me; he's literally like Gordon Ramsay. I think I'm going to open a restaurant; I keep saying this. We'll call it 'Food for the Slightly Sad Yet Annoyingly Energetic'. Come pick up your pasta.''