Yungblud is set to release his second graphic novel, 'Weird Times at Quarry Banks University'.

The 'Weird' rocker is following up his debut tome, 2019's 'The Twisted Tales of the Ritalin Club', with the next chapter in the series, which is co-written by Ryan Sullivan.

The Doncaster-born star says he wanted to create a world which his fans can escape to and feel accepted in with the tales.

He said: ''I wanted to start writing comics because I wanted to give my fans a genuine, physical world to fall into like I did.

''[With the book] I wanted to amplify the idea that if you feel like you're in a place where you don't feel accepted, then come inside this world because here we love you for exactly who you are and we always will.

''With my music and comics I always want to be disruptive, it's important to me. If the art doesn't challenge you it's not gonna change you.''

The book's blurb reads: ''Now eighteen, and having graduated from Blackheart's High School; Yungblud, plus his super-powered friends Harmony, Scout, Zombie Joshua, Em, and Encore are now enrolled as students at Quarry Bank University.

''At first, it seems like university life is all drugs, sex and relationship drama. But when a new foe with a familiar face arrives from the Manga Dimension, the Ritalin Club find themselves caught in a trip that may cost them their very lives!''

Meanwhile, the '11 Minutes' hitmaker returned with a new episode of 'The YUNGBLUD Show' last night (25.06.20), where he performed unreleased song, 'The Emperor', a fan-favoruite at his live shows.

The third episode - which featured special guest Paris Hilton and activist Kenidra Woods - was a Black Lives Matter special to raise awareness and donations for the movement.