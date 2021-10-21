Young Thug recorded 'Day Before' in the studio with Mac Miller the day before he died.

The late rapper tragically passed away on September 7, 2018, of an accidental overdose aged 26, and his collaborator has admitted that while it was a "crazy" coincidence, he often wonders if it was a "sign" and wishes he could talk with God to find out.

Speaking to The Breakfast Club show on New York's Power 105.1 FM, the 30-year-old hip-hop star recalled: “I was with Mac the day before he died. He was at my studio. We did the song on my album. This s***’s so crazy but it’s coincidental.

“He came to the studio, did the song. The next day he died. And the song that we did at the studio, the name of the song is ‘Day Before’. But the song is just about … women … It was like, flamboyant.

“I think deep on that, because it’s like, is that a sign? At some point you want to know. At some point it’s like, have you ever just wished God could really just talk to you?”

'Day Before' is featured on Thug's most recent star-studded album, 'Punk', which was released last week.

The LP also features the late Juice WRLD, plus the likes of Travis Scott, Post Malone, A$AP Rocky, and Doja Cat.

Meanwhile, last week saw Mac's 2014 mixtape ‘Faces’ hit streaming services for the first time.

Fans are finally able to listen to the collection on Spotify and Apple Music, as well as buy a copy on vinyl.

The acclaimed release, which explored Mac's struggle with drug addiction, features 24 songs with guest appearances from the likes of Rick Ross, Thundercat, Vince Staples, Schoolboy Q, and Earl Sweatshirt.

It was originally released as a free download on Mother's Day 2014.

What's more, Sam Mason directed a new music video for the track 'Colors And Shapes', which is inspired by Mac's beloved dog Ralph and focuses on the artist's childhood and the "highs and lows" of growing up in the spotlight.

Sam said: “The track felt very visual to me – like it had its own world.

“This atmospheric nighttime place that was sometimes dangerous, sometimes comforting, then I saw a picture of [Mac Miller’s dog] Ralph and a story emerged.

“To build it out I asked Malcolm’s family to send me bits and pieces from his childhood, scenes from the town where he grew up, objects, toys from his room – little pieces of his life that I extrapolated outwards and used to inspire the story. In the abstract, it’s meant to be a video about childhood – growing up as an artist and the highs and lows of that experience. It’s sort of a look at the emotional and difficult and perilous but noble path of an artist.”