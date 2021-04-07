Bugsey of Young T and Bugsey has confessed he has a crush on Rita Ora and is hoping she will be at the BRIT Awards so he can woo her.
Young T and Bugsey star Doyin 'Bugsey' Julius is hoping to woo Rita Ora at the BRITs.
The rapper has revealed he has a major crush on the 30-year-old pop star and is planning to invite her to have a drink with himself and his musical partner Young T (Ra'chard Tucker) at the ceremony at The O2 arena in London next month.
The duo are up for three prizes, including British Single with Mastercard for their Headie One collaboration 'Don't Rush'.And if Rita, who is not nominated this year, doesn't attend the ceremony, he has another idea to get her attention.
Bugsey told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "Hopefully Rita will have a drink with us...
"I could slide into her DMs but maybe not yet, I've got to give it a year and see what she says.
"Maybe like some old pictures on her Instagram so she knows I've been looking ... is that creepy?"
On landing three nods, also for British Group and Breakthrough, Bugsey added: "Wow, wow, wow, so we're going to the BRITs, wow that's crazy.
"Three nominations, that's massive!
The pair will face The 1975, Little Mix, Bicep and Biffy Clyro in the British Group category.
Away from Britain, International Female will be contested by Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift, whilst the International Male gong will be contested by The Weeknd, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, Burna Boy and Bruce Springsteen, who gets his 11th BRIT nomination.
The BRIT Awards 2021 with Mastercard take place on May 11 and will once again be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, who is presenting for the fourth year in a row.
One of the most diverse line-ups we've seen for a major awards show in a while.
