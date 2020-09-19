Yolanda Hadid is ''waiting patiently'' for Gigi Hadid's baby to arrive.

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star can't wait to become a grandmother when her daughter Gigi welcomes her first child with Zayn Malik.

Alongside a photo of her cradling her daughter's baby bump, she wrote: ''Waiting patiently for her angel to be born ... (sic)''

Meanwhile, Yolanda - who is also mother to models Bella and Anwar Hadid - previously expressed her excitement at becoming a grandmother for the first time.

Speaking a few days before Gigi confirmed her pregnancy, Yolanda said: ''Still shocked our little secret got leaked to the press.

''Of course we are so excited. I'm excited to become Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.''

Apart from confirming her pregnancy, Gigi has largely kept her pregnancy off social media, something she feels she should do because she says there is too much going on in the world - like COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Speaking on an Instagram Live, she said: ''Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more, but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic. My pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world. That's a reason that I felt that it's not really something that I need to share, apart from with my family and friends. Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and is still happening. And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the Black Lives Matter movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that.''