Yolanda Hadid is ''very much in love'' with her new beau.

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star has been romancing Joseph Jingoli - who is the CEO of a construction company - for 15 months, and whilst she is keen to keep her love life out of the spotlight, she has admitted she is head over heels for her boyfriend.

She said: ''I don't really want to talk too much about my private life, but yes, I have been in a relationship for 15 months and I'm very much in love with my boyfriend.''

Yolanda and Joseph ''connected'' over their shared love for ''horses and the farm life'', as the 56-year-old model - who is the mother of models Gigi, Bella, and Anwar Hadid - has been living full time on her farm on the east coast of the US.

And despite living on an expansive ranch, she still lives close by to her beau.

Speaking to 'The Daily Dish', she said: ''We live 10 miles apart. So it's kind of perfect.''

Yolanda first went public with her new romance in August last year, when she took to her Instagram account to share a number of photos of herself and Joseph out walking, riding and embracing at a party.

She wrote at the time: ''[heart emoji] This much I know is true, that god blessed the broken road that lead me straight to you.... [music emoji] #MyMysteryMan #JoeyJingoli #ILoveYou (sic)''

Meanwhile, Yolanda is set to become a grandmother for the first time later this year, as her eldest daughter Gigi is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Zayn Malik.

And earlier this year, Yolanda said she couldn't wait to welcome the impending arrival.

She said: ''Of course we are so excited. I'm excited to become Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently.

''But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.''