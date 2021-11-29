'Train to Busan' director Yeon Sang-ho already has big plans for a sequel to 'Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula'.
'Train to Busan' director Yeon Sang-ho has big ideas for a follow-up to 'Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula'.
The filmmaker has opened up on his plans to continue his zombie franchise on the big screen, and would love to make another sequel set in the same world.
He told Variety: "I believe that the zombie genre is very traditional but at the same time, depending on what you bring to that, it can be completely new.
"Personally, I do have some ideas in terms of further development of what happens after 'Peninsula'. But as for whether I will create that into a film, it’s something that I do want to do.
"However, because there are a lot of productions that I’m working on currently, I’m thinking that I have to sort of organise the ideas and work on what I have to work on. "Up until now, I have been someone who’s been an individual creator. But these days I’m thinking that maybe I need to come up with a system in order to really bring all of my creative visions to life.”
Having released 'Train to Busan' in 2016 - and its standalone sequel four years later - Sang-Ho noted he wants the story to continue in the movie world rather than television, despite his Netflix series 'Hellbound' launching this month.
He explained: "There are a lot of ideas I’ve been tossing around but I personally think that for 'Train to Busan', I would like to continue that as a film series.
"In Korea, the circumstances are not very favourable to create a series in the Korean language with visuals that are comparable to 'Train to Busan' the film and also, you know, I have to work with … the distributor that we started on the original film as well.
"So I think taking into consideration all of those conditions, a film series would be the most feasible.”
