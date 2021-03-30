Years & Years' single 'Starstruck' has been given a preview on TikTok, where fans have been challenged to create their videos, dance routines and Duets to the track.
Years & Years have shared a preview clip of the first solo Olly Alexander single, 'Starstruck', on TikTok.
Fans can check out a snippet of the first track since it was announced that the lead vocalist will become the sole member of Years & Years on the video-sharing app now.
The 'Desire' singer has invited fans to create their own videos, dance routines and Duets to the song.
He tweeted: "SURPRISE Starstruck is up on TikTok right now !! go go get the first listen & u can make ur own videos with it duet with my #Starstruck challenge and I’ll pick the most STRIKING to reply to https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMeyM1QyF/ (sic)"
In the clip shared with the post, he said: "Hi everyone, surprise! 'Starstruck' is now on TikTok.“The ‘Starstruck Challenge’ is all about showing your finest post-lockdown glow up that is leaving everyone star-struck because you look so fine.
“So please go and have a listen, make your own video – and [I] can’t wait to see what you come up with.”
The pop trio - which originally formed as a five-piece in 2010 - recently revealed that the 30-year-old singer will continue to front Years & Years, but without Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Turkmen.
The group - whose debut album 'Communion' was released in 2015 - said of their future in their statement earlier this month: "Dear Y&Y fans... There's been some changes that we want to fill you in on.
"This upcoming new album has been an Olly endeavour and we've decided that Years & Years will continue as an Olly solo project.
"The three of us are still good friends. Mikey will be part of the Y&Y family and play with us live and Emre will focus on being a writer/producer.
"These past 12 months have been crazy for us all and we want to thank you for the love and support you've given us over the years (& years)."
New Y&Y music will be coming this spring. (sic)'
The band - whose second record 'Palo Santo' dropped three years ago - also previously featured Noel Leeman and Olivier Subria, who both left in 2013.'
'Starstruck' is released in all its glory on April 8.
