Years & Years will release a remix of 'Starstruck' featuring Kylie Minogue on Friday (21.05.21).

Following a recent report that revealed the 'Say Something' hitmaker and Olly Alexander, who have been good pals for some time now, recorded the duet, the release date and artwork has been officially been announced.

Alongside the track's cover art, Olly - who is now the sole member of the 'Desire' band - tweeted on the Years & Years Twitter page: "i cannot believe i’m actually typing this (!!!), but this friday a remix of STARSTRUCK will be released with the legend

@kylieminogue !! wow!!! i love you kylie !! i am so excited for you all to hear this LOVERS!!! xxx (sic)"

The 'It's A Sin' star has also returned the favour and has penned a track for Kylie's upcoming extended edition of her hit album, 'Disco', which also features a hotly-awaited Jessie Ware duet.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column recently: “Kylie and Olly have been friends for years and have been back in touch recently because they love each other’s music.

“Olly asked if she would feature on a new version of 'Starstruck' and she jumped at the chance as she thinks he is one of the most talented artists around right now.

“Also there was a song which Olly had written which Kylie loves, so it has turned into a really lovely working relationship.

“The updated version of her album is shaping up really nicely and it looks like it will be out later this year. She’s really excited because it’s all sounding great.”

Kylie, 52, and Olly, 30, previously duetted back in 2016 on a version of Kylie's mega-hit 'Better The Devil You Know' at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The 'Real Groove' singer recently confirmed that 2021 will see her "repack" her chart-topping disco-pop album - and she hinted "there's a lot to play with".

She said: “This year, we will do a repack of ‘Disco’ and that instantly gets my neurons firing. What else can we do? What will it lead to? There’s a lot to play with . . .”

As for Kylie and Jessie, the pair "hit it off" when they recorded an episode of the 'Spotlight' hitmaker's 'Table Manners' podcast last year, while they both were a part of the disco revival with their 'What's Your Pleasure?' and 'Disco'.

And in February, Jessie, 36, confirmed she and the Australian pop icon had started collaborating.

She teased: “I’m working with her. It’s happening. Maybe we wouldn’t have thought to work together if we hadn't made similar albums? We hit it off over a halibut. Christmas cards and everything!”