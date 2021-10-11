Yasmin and Amber Le Bon are the faces of Olivanna's new skincare range.

The mother-and-daughter model duo front the new ad campaign by the relatively new vegan and cruelty-free brand by Janine Summers.

The 56-year-old supermodel and her 32-year-old daughter - whom she has with Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon - were chosen to front the campaign for their "unique sense of style" and their special bond.

Janine explained: "Yasmin and Amber were chosen as the faces of Olivanna as they represent our brand ethos of skincare for all generations; they are both strong, iconic British women, with a unique sense of style.

"Their relationship as well as the energy and chemistry between them as mother and daughter is truly special and this comes across beautifully in the campaign."

Janine was inspired by her own daughters to create the skincare for women.

She told POPSUGAR: "My daughters started to take an interest in my skincare regime a few years ago, and I began to think about the products I'd like them to try when the time came."

And she hopes the products will be "shared" between family members and loved ones.

She added: "It's a brand that can be shared between women, whether you want to gift a friend, auntie, sister, yourself … I want it to feel really special from every aspect including the packaging, how we source the ingredients, to how you receive it at home."

The natural products include the Bakuchiol Miracle Night Serum, Intense Repair Night Cream, and Bakuchiol Restoring Eye Cream.

Janine added: "I'm happy that they can not only use my own Olivanna products safely, but that there is an exciting new Olivanna range launching specifically for girls and young women in 2022."