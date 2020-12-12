Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will join Jake Gyllenhaal in 'Ambulance', the upcoming Michael Bay thriller, about siblings who steal an ambulance with a critical patient inside.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will join Jake Gyllenhaal in 'Ambulance'.
The 34-year-old 'Watchmen' actor will play Jake's brother in the upcoming Michael Bay thriller, about siblings who steal an ambulance with a critical patient inside, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
'Baby Driver' actress Eiza González is set to co-star as the paramedic.
'Maze Runner' star Dylan O'Brien was originally in talks to play Gyllenhaal's brother in the movie but there were issues with scheduling.
Abdul-Mateen signed up after 'Aquaman 2' filming was delayed by several months, leading a gap in his schedule next year.
Chris Fedak has penned the script for the movie, which is based on a 2005 Dutch script.
Abdul-Mateen's career continues to go from strength to strength, following his roles in 'Watchmen' and 'The Trial of the Chicago 7', in which he plays Black Panther party co-founder Bobby Seale.
His horror thriller 'Candyman' will be released next year, while he also has roles in the upcoming 'Matrix' movie and George Miller’s 'Mad Max' Furiosa spinoff.
