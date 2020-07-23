Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has teased 'The Matrix 4' is ''so relevant''.

The hotly-anticipated fourth instalment in the blockbuster sci-fi franchise is set to see a number of newcomers, including Yahya, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick and Jonathan Groff, joining returning lead star Keanu Reeves (Neo).

Yahya is rumoured to be a young Morpheus (who was portrayed by Laurence Fishburne in the original trilogy).

And the 34-year-old actor - who is best known for portraying David Kane / Black Manta in the DC Extended Universe superhero film 'Aquaman' and Cal Abar in the HBO limited series 'Watchmen' - has teased that the movie will tackle some ''themes people should be talking about'' over the next few years.

Speaking to GQ Middle East, he teased: ''I freaked out about it about a week ago.

''I was chilling and I said, 'Oh shit, I'm in The Matrix!'

''I can't say too much but it's so relevant and touches on themes people should be talking about in 2020, 2021, 2022.

''Keanu and I have been hanging out and he's so pumped - so I take energy from him.''

The teaser comes after Keanu explained he reprised his role because of Lana Wachowski's ''beautiful script''.

The 55-year-old actor is back in the first movie in the franchise for 18 years because he relished the chance to tackle the ''wonderful story'' and work with Lana once again.

He said: ''Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me.

''That's the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It's been really special, and the story has, I think some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from.''

Carrie-Anne Moss is also returning to the franchise in the role of Trinity and ''never thought'' that a fourth 'Matrix' film would be made.

The 52-year-old actress explained: ''I never thought that it would happen. It was never on my radar at all.

''When it was brought to me in the way it was brought to me, with incredible depth and all of the integrity and artistry that you could imagine, I was like, 'This is a gift.' It was just very exciting.''

'John Wick' director Chad Stahelski has helped out on action sequences for the film and promised fans will ''love'' the flick.