Alexa Bliss is set to launch her own podcast this month.

WWE have announced the 29-year-old professional wrestler will be the host of 'Uncool with Alexa Bliss', which will air each Tuesday, starting from September 22.

The podcast will see Alexa transport her listeners back in time as she and her guests discuss their most nostalgic, cringeworthy and laugh out loud moments from before their fame and success, including first dates and fashion faux pas.

In a statement, Alexa said: '''Uncool' will take listeners down memory lane by reliving embarrassing, quirky tween moments and reminiscing about younger years while offering laughs along the way. Fans will get to see just how cool it is to be uncool.''

For the podcast's inaugural episode, Alexa will be joined by WWE superstar The Miz, whilst subsequent episodes will feature Lance Bass, The Bella Twins - Nikki and Brie Bella, Ryan Cabrera, James Iglehart, Taylor Hanson, Nikki Glaser, Jon Heder and more.

'Uncool with Alexa Bliss' will be Alexa's first foray into podcast hosting, after competing as an athlete her entire life, having previously competed in gymnastics, softball, cheerleading and as a professional bodybuilder before joining WWE in 2013.

The superstar is a five-time WWE Women's Champion and two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

Listeners can subscribe to 'Uncool with Alexa Bliss' on all audio streaming services including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora.

Full length videos of each episode will be available the following week on WWE Network and WWE's YouTube channel.