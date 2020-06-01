WWE has launched a free version of its streaming platform.

On Monday (01.06.20), the professional wrestling company announced details for a new edition of the WWE Network which offers fans access to a vast portion of its content library at no cost.

The free tier of the online service - which is available on all devices - features recent episodes of 'Monday Night Raw', 'NXT' and 'Friday Night SmackDown', as well as new programmes including 'Raw Talk'.

Also part of the package are original series - such as 'Monday Night War', 'Ride Along', 'Photo Shoot' and 'Table For 3' - and a selection of historical pay-per-view shows and 'NXT TakeOver' events, plus weeklight highlight shows.

In a statement, Jayar Donlan - WWE Executive Vice President, Advanced Media - said: ''Our company's digitisation strategy and a new way for all fans to be able to experience premium WWE content.

''As we continue to re-imagine WWE Network's offering, the Free Version will serve as an effective way to reach a broader group of consumers and allow them to experience the history and spectacle of WWE.''

Donlan has described the new feature as ''a balance of providing a great experience for our fans by essentially offering unlimited access to a larger array of programming while still maintaining the value of our more premium content''.

The move comes after WWE made some Network content free to view in the build-up to 'WrestleMania 36' - at which Drew McIntyre was crowned the WWE Champion - back in April, which helped boost the platform's sign-up figures.

Donlan added to The Hollywood Reporter: ''Evolving is smart and putting new offers in the marketplace stimulates consumer activity. It gives us a good fan experience.''

The 'WWE Network: Free Version' is available now by downloading the WWE App on any device, including TVs, gaming consoles, mobile phones, tablets and computers.