WWE is launching a new series following The Undertaker.

The 55-year-old wrestler - whose real name is Mark Calaway - is set to become the subject of a five-episode limited series titled 'Undertaker: The Last Ride', which will begin airing on WWE Network on Sunday (10.05.20).

The show will follow the legendary WWE Superstar as he allows cameras into his personal life for the first time ever, and will showcase the last chapters of his 30-year professional wrestling career.

In the premiere episode this Sunday, Undertaker comes to terms with his own mortality as he prepares for what many believed to be the final match of his career against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33.

Fans will get a rare glimpse into what led up to that moment, as well as the pressure he puts on himself each year getting ready for WWE's annual pop-culture extravaganza.

In addition, the episode looks back at the physical and emotional toll taken on Undertaker after his 21-year WrestleMania undefeated streak came to a shocking conclusion against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30.

'Undertaker: The Last Ride' features first-hand interviews from The Undertaker himself as well as his wife Michelle McCool, and fellow wrestling stars John Cena, Roman Reigns, Batista, Ric Flair, and Edge, among many others.

After the premiere episode this weekend, subsequent episodes will air every Sunday for the next five weeks, with the finale scheduled for June 21.

The show will be available on WWE Network, where fans can also watch every live WWE pay-per-view, as well as more than 11,000 hours of video on demand.

WWE Network can be accessed on TVs, gaming consoles, mobile phones, tablets and computers, and a one-month free trial is available at WWENetwork.com.