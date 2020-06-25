WWE has reportedly been hit by multiple positive coronavirus tests.

A number of staff - including in-ring talent - are said to have tested positive for Covid-19 as the company is set to continue with its television production.

The company stopped short of confirming or denying the report, but said in a statement: ''WWE will continue Covid-19 testing of its talent, production crew and employees in advance of TV productions for the foreseeable future.''

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, at least three people have tested positive so far.

It's said WWE will ramp up its testing and social distancing measures to limit the spread of the virus, but it's thought TV production will continue this week.

On-screen star Renee Young - who appears on WWE's weekly shows - has confirmed she has tested positive for the illness.

She tweeted: ''Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid.

''Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone''

Her comments come just days after Fox decided to axe their weekly WWE Backstage panel show, which Renee hosted.

Her husband Jon Moxley - who previously appeared in WWE as Dean Ambrose - was pulled from last night's (24.06.20) episode of All Elite Wrestling's 'Dynamite'.

Boss Tony Khan tweeted: ''Recently @JonMoxley had contact with someone who had contact with someone who has COVID-19. Mox did the right thing & warned us.

''Doc asked him to stay home & get tested to protect us here at our test site.''

WWE has continued to put on shows throughout the pandemic - recently using trainees as a live audience - and just last week an unnamed developmental wrestler tested positive for the coronavirus.

The company has not released the identity of the talent, but WWE's associate medical director Jeffrey Dgas confirmed the news.

He said at the time: ''A developmental talent, who was last on site at WWE's training facility on Tuesday, June 9, has tested positive for Covid-19.''