WWE has announced a new state of the art viewing experience for fans during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company hasn't had a proper live audience - besides trainee wrestlers - since March due to the health crisis, but the new ThunderDome concept is set to shake things up.

Development in conjunction with The Famous Group, WWE has confirmed plans to take the TV viewing experience ''to an unprecedented level'' with an innovative set as well as ''video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers, cutting-edge graphics and drone cameras''.

With production moving from the promotion's US Performance Center in Orlando to the nearby Amway Center, fans will be welcomed back for the first time as part of a new virtual experience.

Kevin Dunn - WWE's Executive Vice President, Television Production - said: ''WWE has a long history of producing the greatest live spectacles in sports and entertainment, yet nothing compares to what we are creating with WWE ThunderDome.

''This structure will enable us to deliver an immersive atmosphere and generate more excitement amongst the millions of fans watching our programming around the world.''

Fans will be included virtually in weekly TV shows 'Raw' and 'SmackDown' - plus monthly pay-per-views including this weekend's SummerSlam show - on massive LED boards.

Brian Flinn - WWE's Chief Marketing & Communications Officer - added: ''In partnership with The Famous Group, we will virtually bring our fans back into the show and recreate the interactive in-arena atmosphere that has been a staple of WWE events for decades.''

Meanwhile, the company confirmed the Amway residency will be produced ''on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance''.

They added: ''WWE will continue to administer its health and safety protocols for talent, crew and employees in conjunction with each production, including PCR testing for COVID-19, social distancing and wearing masks.''

Starting tonight, fans can register for their virtual seat to be part of upcoming shows via www.WWEThunderDome.com or at WWE's Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages.